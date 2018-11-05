Novartis AG (NVS) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,212,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,141 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises approximately 1.6% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Novartis worth $104,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 55,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 162,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 292,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,176,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 10,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 10.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS stock opened at $87.20 on Monday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $72.30 and a fifty-two week high of $94.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.71 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

