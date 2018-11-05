Novartis AG (NOVN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Novartis AG (VTX:NOVN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 89.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 84 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 97 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 100 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. HSBC set a CHF 79 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 80 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of VTX NOVN opened at CHF 78.38 on Monday. Novartis has a 12 month low of CHF 72.45 and a 12 month high of CHF 88.30.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.