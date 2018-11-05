Nova Lifestyle (NVFY) & Natuzzi, S.p.A (NTZ) Financial Analysis

Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) and Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Nova Lifestyle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Natuzzi, S.p.A shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Nova Lifestyle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nova Lifestyle and Natuzzi, S.p.A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nova Lifestyle 6.45% 15.43% 13.39% Natuzzi, S.p.A -6.54% -27.92% -9.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nova Lifestyle and Natuzzi, S.p.A’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nova Lifestyle $106.49 million 0.33 $3.76 million N/A N/A Natuzzi, S.p.A $529.49 million 0.13 -$35.49 million N/A N/A

Nova Lifestyle has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Natuzzi, S.p.A.

Volatility & Risk

Nova Lifestyle has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natuzzi, S.p.A has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nova Lifestyle and Natuzzi, S.p.A, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nova Lifestyle 0 0 0 0 N/A Natuzzi, S.p.A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Nova Lifestyle beats Natuzzi, S.p.A on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nova Lifestyle

Nova LifeStyle, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based residential furniture for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices. Its products include sofas, chairs, dining tables, beds, entertainment consoles, cabinets, and cupboards. The company offers its products under the Diamond Sofa, Colorful World, Giorgio Mobili, and Bright Swallow brands. It sells its products through Internet sales and direct sales primarily to furniture distributors and retailers. Nova LifeStyle, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Commerce, California.

About Natuzzi, S.p.A

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and furnishings and accessories for the living room and beds, bed linens, and bedroom furnishings. The company sells its products primarily under the Natuzzi Italia, Natuzzi Re-vive, Natuzzi Editions, and Softaly brand names. It also sells its leather-upholstered products through franchised Divani&Divani by Natuzzi, and Natuzzi Italia furniture stores. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated 205 Natuzzi Italia stores, 147 Natuzzi Editions stores, and 79 Divani&Divani by Natuzzi stores. The company was formerly known as Industrie Natuzzi S.p.A. and changed its name to Natuzzi S.p.A. in June 2002. Natuzzi S.p.A. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Santeramo in Colle, Italy.

