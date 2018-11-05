Nostrum Oil & Gas (NOG) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 391.33 ($5.11).

Shares of NOG stock opened at GBX 192.80 ($2.52) on Thursday. Nostrum Oil & Gas has a one year low of GBX 244 ($3.19) and a one year high of GBX 535 ($6.99).

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

