Norwood Financial Co. (NWFL) CEO Sells $157,327.50 in Stock

Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $157,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NWFL stock opened at $37.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $234.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.17. Norwood Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.04 and a twelve month high of $40.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 21.65%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the second quarter worth $242,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 18.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 36,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts a range of deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

