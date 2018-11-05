Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 545 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)

Northstar Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 1.5% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 126.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after acquiring an additional 24,711 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,539,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 64,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,625,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 205.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY opened at $339.08 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $321.61 and a 12 month high of $374.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.056 per share. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st. This is a boost from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

