Northcoast Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of American Water Works in a research report issued on Friday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst A. Cohen now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.30. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for American Water Works’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.42.

NYSE AWK opened at $87.38 on Monday. American Water Works has a one year low of $76.04 and a one year high of $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.10.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.07%.

In other American Water Works news, COO Walter Lynch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $895,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,034,616.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $98,900.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,888 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,799,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,212,000 after acquiring an additional 135,184 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 159,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.