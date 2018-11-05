Nordic American Offshore (NAO) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordic American Offshore (NYSE:NAO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Nordic American Offshore stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nordic American Offshore has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.55.

Nordic American Offshore (NYSE:NAO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordic American Offshore had a negative return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 211.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nordic American Offshore stock. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Offshore Ltd (NYSE:NAO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,016,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,776,000. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 12.93% of Nordic American Offshore at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordic American Offshore

Nordic American Offshore Ltd. owns and operates platform supply vessels (PSVs). As of December 31, 2017, it had a fleet of 10 PSVs. The company operates its vessels in the United Kingdom and in the Norwegian sectors of the North Sea. Nordic American Offshore Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

