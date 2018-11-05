Nordic American Offshore (NAO) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordic American Offshore (NYSE:NAO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Nordic American Offshore stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nordic American Offshore has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.55.
Nordic American Offshore (NYSE:NAO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordic American Offshore had a negative return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 211.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter.
About Nordic American Offshore
Nordic American Offshore Ltd. owns and operates platform supply vessels (PSVs). As of December 31, 2017, it had a fleet of 10 PSVs. The company operates its vessels in the United Kingdom and in the Norwegian sectors of the North Sea. Nordic American Offshore Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
