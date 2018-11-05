Nomura Cuts Penn National Gaming (PENN) Price Target to $30.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target trimmed by Nomura from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PENN. Bank of America upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group cut Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on Penn National Gaming and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of PENN traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,501. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.86. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.79 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 502.45%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $234,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Wilmott bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $3,085,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. PHH Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.