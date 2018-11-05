Nomura Boosts Arista Networks (ANET) Price Target to $260.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price upped by Nomura from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
ANET has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, September 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $311.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $279.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.20.
ANET stock opened at $257.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $192.75 and a 1-year high of $313.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56.
In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $526,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,466,527.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $2,521,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,737 shares of company stock valued at $63,805,710 in the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Arista Networks by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in Arista Networks by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 9,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
