Nomura Boosts Arista Networks (ANET) Price Target to $260.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price upped by Nomura from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, September 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $311.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $279.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.20.

ANET stock opened at $257.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $192.75 and a 1-year high of $313.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $563.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $526,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,466,527.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $2,521,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,737 shares of company stock valued at $63,805,710 in the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Arista Networks by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in Arista Networks by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 9,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

