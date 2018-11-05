Nokia Oyj (NOK) Earns News Sentiment Score of -1.42

Press coverage about Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) has trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nokia Oyj earned a news sentiment score of -1.42 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOK. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Shares of NOK opened at $5.80 on Monday. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

