NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,684 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 51,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 75.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on A. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $65.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.62. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $60.42 and a 12-month high of $75.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Paul N. Clark sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $197,293.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 5,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $371,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

