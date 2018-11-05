Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.79 Million Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 74.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,110 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,094,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,892,000. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 36,852 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 1,573.6% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 49,705 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 46,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,834 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $22,477,000 after purchasing an additional 143,561 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $48.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $59.40.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th were issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FL. Canaccord Genuity set a $63.00 price objective on Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Pivotal Research set a $64.00 price objective on Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

