Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 6,938 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 174.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Impax Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 266.1% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, Director Lawrence K. Fish sold 8,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.96, for a total transaction of $1,138,588.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francesco Trapani acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,844,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 60,000 shares of company stock worth $7,435,050 and have sold 22,148 shares worth $2,839,461. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TIF opened at $115.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 6.05. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $90.46 and a 1-year high of $141.64.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

TIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tiffany & Co. to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Oppenheimer cut Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tiffany & Co. to $132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

