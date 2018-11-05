NFI Group (NFI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect NFI Group to post earnings of C$0.82 per share for the quarter.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$868.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$866.11 million.

TSE NFI opened at C$43.96 on Monday. NFI Group has a 12 month low of C$43.29 and a 12 month high of C$61.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$66.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.60.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

