Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NXGN. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Nextgen Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Nextgen Healthcare from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

Get Nextgen Healthcare alerts:

Nextgen Healthcare stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.84 million, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. Nextgen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $23.73.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.55 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Nextgen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextgen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.