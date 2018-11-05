Newfield Exploration (NFX) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Newfield Exploration from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Newfield Exploration in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They set an overweight rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Newfield Exploration from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newfield Exploration from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.81.

Shares of NFX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.24. 3,799,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,404,314. Newfield Exploration has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Newfield Exploration will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 16,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $472,709.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Newfield Exploration by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,663 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 37,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

