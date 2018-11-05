Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $680.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) to report sales of $680.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Newfield Exploration’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $767.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $611.00 million. Newfield Exploration posted sales of $509.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newfield Exploration will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Newfield Exploration.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.27 million. Newfield Exploration had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Friday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newfield Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.81.

In other news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 16,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $472,709.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Newfield Exploration during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees acquired a new stake in Newfield Exploration during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Newfield Exploration during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Newfield Exploration during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Newfield Exploration during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NFX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.27. 4,069,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,404,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.65. Newfield Exploration has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $35.20.

About Newfield Exploration

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

