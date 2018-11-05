Newell Brands (NWL) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $19.74, but opened at $18.99. Newell Brands shares last traded at $19.71, with a volume of 684376 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.51%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.31.

In related news, CEO Michael B. Polk purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 941,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,432,449.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Craigie purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $245,295.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,347.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 5,180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Newell Brands Company Profile (NYSE:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

