New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 46.52%. On average, analysts expect New Mountain Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $13.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.54. New Mountain Finance has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

In related news, CEO Robert Hamwee acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $205,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,242.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider John Kline acquired 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $237,532.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 81,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,783.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 48,250 shares of company stock valued at $662,833. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

