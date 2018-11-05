New Media Investment Group Inc (NEWM) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 792,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,906 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in New Media Investment Group were worth $14,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in New Media Investment Group by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 133,488 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in New Media Investment Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 262,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in New Media Investment Group by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 884,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 342,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in New Media Investment Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,686,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,173,000 after purchasing an additional 172,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in New Media Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEWM opened at $14.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $867.67 million, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.07. New Media Investment Group Inc has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $380.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.45 million. New Media Investment Group had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Media Investment Group Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. This is a boost from New Media Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. New Media Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.07%.

Several brokerages have commented on NEWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Media Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of New Media Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

In other New Media Investment Group news, CEO Michael Reed bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $503,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About New Media Investment Group

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 142 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 326 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 318,000 and total free circulation of approximately 2.0 million; 140 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.5 million; and 569 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 290 million page views per month.

