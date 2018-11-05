NESTLE S A/S (NSRGY) Shares Sold by Academy Capital Management Inc. TX

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX trimmed its stake in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the period. NESTLE S A/S accounts for about 4.0% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $15,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in NESTLE S A/S by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R increased its position in NESTLE S A/S by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 33,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J increased its position in NESTLE S A/S by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 104,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C increased its position in NESTLE S A/S by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 95,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in NESTLE S A/S by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 85,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSRGY opened at $83.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $260.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NESTLE S A/S has a 1 year low of $73.59 and a 1 year high of $87.85.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSRGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; Nestlé Waters; and Nestlé Nutrition segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Gerber Graduates, NaturNes, and Nestum brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Chocapic, Cini Minis, Cookie Crisp, Estrelitas, Fitness, and Nesquik Cereal brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the Smarties, Cailler, Butterfinger, Crunch, Aero, KitKat, Nestle Toll House, Wonka, and Orion brands.

