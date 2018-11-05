Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Teleflex (TFX)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) in a research report report published on Friday. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $315.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

“TFX’s 3Q18 revenue met and EPS beat consensus. Management maintained its 2018 constant currency revenue growth guidance but raised its 2018 EPS guidance. Organic revenue growth improved to 5.6% in 3Q18 from 3.2% in 2Q18. Gross margin was up 130 bps Y/Y and operating margin was down 30 bps driving 19% EPS growth. We think that the strong 3Q18 indicate that the 2Q18 slowdown was temporary. We now have increased confidence that TFX can deliver on its guidance for increased organic growth in 2H18 due to improved growth in its legacy business and NeoTract becoming part of its organic growth. We reiterate our Strong Buy and raise our price target to $315.”,” Needham & Company LLC’s analyst wrote.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Teleflex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teleflex from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $289.38.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $227.52 and a 12 month high of $288.78.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $609.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.05 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

In other news, VP Thomas Anthony Kennedy sold 20,635 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $5,548,957.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,829.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.02, for a total transaction of $1,248,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,684,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,160 shares of company stock worth $22,760,153. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Teleflex by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 15,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Teleflex by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

