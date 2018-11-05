Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th.

Navios Maritime Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to earn $0.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Shares of NYSE NMM opened at $1.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Navios Maritime Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $268.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.26.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

