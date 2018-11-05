Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th.
Navios Maritime Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to earn $0.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.
Shares of NYSE NMM opened at $1.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Navios Maritime Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $268.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.55.
Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.
