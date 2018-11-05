Navient (NAVI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NAVI. ValuEngine raised shares of Navient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Get Navient alerts:

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 20.36 and a quick ratio of 21.92. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.02.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.17 million. Navient had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Navient will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 362,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 56,168 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 39,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.