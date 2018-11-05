National Retail Properties (NNN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 target price on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $48.00 target price on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.03. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 18.01 and a quick ratio of 18.01.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $155.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.04 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 53.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.74%.

In related news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 26,130 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $1,203,547.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,172,302.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 10,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $459,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,469.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,940. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 671,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 244,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 63,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned 2,846 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.5 years.

