National Grid plc (NGG) Stake Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NGG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,784,000 after buying an additional 500,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of National Grid by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,849,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,135,000 after buying an additional 172,362 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of National Grid by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,915,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,991,000 after buying an additional 108,547 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,729,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 373,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,869,000 after buying an additional 81,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $53.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $50.52 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.22.

NGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, and U.S. Regulated. The UK Electricity Transmission segment engages in electricity transmission in England and Wales. The UK Gas Transmission segment owns and operates the gas national transmission system in Great Britain, with day-to-day responsibility for balancing demand.

