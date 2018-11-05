National Grid plc (NGG) Holdings Lessened by Hutner Capital Management Inc.

Hutner Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 68.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,571 shares during the period. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $53.89 on Monday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.22.

NGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

National Grid Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, and U.S. Regulated. The UK Electricity Transmission segment engages in electricity transmission in England and Wales. The UK Gas Transmission segment owns and operates the gas national transmission system in Great Britain, with day-to-day responsibility for balancing demand.

