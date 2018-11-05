National Bank Financial Cuts Sleep Country Canada (ZZZ) Price Target to C$27.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

ZZZ has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sleep Country Canada has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.63.

Shares of ZZZ opened at C$23.84 on Friday. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$19.85 and a 12 month high of C$37.24.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$143.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$144.39 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th.

In other news, insider Dave Howcroft sold 2,608 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total value of C$82,152.00.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, frames, mattress protectors, pillow protectors, and other sleep accessories. The company operates under the Dormez-vous and Sleep Country Canada retail banners.

