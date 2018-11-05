MYR Group (MYRG) PT Set at $36.00 by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 price target on MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MYRG. BidaskClub lowered MYR Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MYR Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on MYR Group from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MYR Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of MYR Group stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $33.30. 211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,475. MYR Group has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $548.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 0.35.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). MYR Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $399.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,187,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,428,000 after acquiring an additional 24,503 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in MYR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 17,225.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility and the renewable energy industries.

