Mylan NV (MYL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.77.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $41.00 price target on Mylan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Leerink Swann reduced their price target on Mylan from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Raymond James cut Mylan from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYL traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.25. 245,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,571,985. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mylan has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $47.82.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mylan will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,408,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,012,000 after buying an additional 2,284,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 605.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,193,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after buying an additional 1,882,157 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,702,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,819,000 after buying an additional 1,618,500 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Mylan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,614,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 522.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,131,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,908,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

