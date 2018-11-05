Mylan NV (MYL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.77.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $41.00 price target on Mylan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Leerink Swann reduced their price target on Mylan from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Raymond James cut Mylan from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a report on Thursday, August 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ:MYL traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.25. 245,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,571,985. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mylan has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $47.82.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,408,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,012,000 after buying an additional 2,284,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 605.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,193,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after buying an additional 1,882,157 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,702,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,819,000 after buying an additional 1,618,500 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Mylan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,614,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 522.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,131,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,908,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.
Mylan Company Profile
Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.
Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.