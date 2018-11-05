Motorola Solutions (MSI) PT Lowered to $126.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MSI. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Northcoast Research set a $128.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.38.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.86. 21,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.46. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $89.18 and a 1 year high of $131.48.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In other news, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 204,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.47, for a total transaction of $25,920,405.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 102,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $13,034,782.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,145,455.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 649,479 shares of company stock worth $82,082,428 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11,537.0% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 11,637 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17,920.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 446.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,537.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.