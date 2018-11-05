MorphoSys (MOR) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Commerzbank set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €96.40 ($112.09).

Shares of ETR:MOR opened at €94.80 ($110.23) on Thursday. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €49.63 ($57.71) and a 12-month high of €88.10 ($102.44).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

