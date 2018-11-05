Moreno Evelyn V Has $11.04 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Moreno Evelyn V trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,977 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.2% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Live Your Vision LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Lara May & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $13,086,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 669,327 shares in the company, valued at $74,228,364.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 328,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $35,896,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,209,546.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 826,460 shares of company stock worth $90,058,992 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.88.

Microsoft stock opened at $106.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $817.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $80.70 and a 52 week high of $116.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 39.86%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.