Monotype Imaging (TYPE) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

TYPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Monotype Imaging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. B. Riley set a $31.00 target price on shares of Monotype Imaging and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Monotype Imaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monotype Imaging currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

TYPE stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.61 million, a PE ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Monotype Imaging has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.65 million. Monotype Imaging had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monotype Imaging will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monotype Imaging by 22.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Monotype Imaging by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monotype Imaging by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Monotype Imaging by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 321,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Monotype Imaging by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monotype Imaging Company Profile

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

