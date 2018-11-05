Monero Original Price Reaches $1.21 on Exchanges (XMO)

Monero Original (CURRENCY:XMO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 5th. Monero Original has a total market cap of $0.00 and $243.00 worth of Monero Original was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Original coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00018795 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero Original has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.92 or 0.01708859 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00016113 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009649 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000799 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001658 BTC.

About Monero Original

Monero Original (XMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on March 28th, 2018. Monero Original’s total supply is 16,546,462 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Original is /r/MoneroOriginalXMO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Original’s official website is monero-original.org . Monero Original’s official Twitter account is @monero_original

Monero Original Coin Trading

Monero Original can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Original directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Original should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Original using one of the exchanges listed above.

