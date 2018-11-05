Model N (MODN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Model N (NYSE:MODN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Model N has set its Q4 guidance at (0.03-0.01) EPS.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.28 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. On average, analysts expect Model N to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $15.12 on Monday. Model N has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Model N stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.50% of Model N worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

MODN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Sunday, September 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Model N to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences, technology, and manufacturing companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High Tech, and Revenue Cloud. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

