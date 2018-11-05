Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (MBT) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 16,574 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Tobam bought a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO alerts:

MBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $8.24 on Monday. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.