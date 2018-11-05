Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) is scheduled to be announcing its Q3 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 261.47%. The company had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83 million. On average, analysts expect Miragen Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEN opened at $4.72 on Monday. Miragen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $144.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Hughes bought 10,000 shares of Miragen Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,184.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) by 69.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.20% of Miragen Therapeutics worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGEN shares. Cann restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.34.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; MRG-201, a replacement for microRNA-29, which is in Phase I clinical trial that is found at low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of microRNA-92 that is expressed in endothelial cells and has shown to accelerate the formation of new blood vessels in preclinical models of heart failure, peripheral ischemia, and dermal wounding in the United States and Japan.

