Millennium Management LLC Sells 53,802 Shares of Saul Centers Inc (BFS)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,802 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.09% of Saul Centers worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 15,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $799,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Saul Centers news, Director Philip D. Caraci sold 1,100 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $63,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott V. Schneider sold 1,433 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $85,507.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,584 shares of company stock valued at $863,999 over the last ninety days. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

BFS opened at $49.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.82. Saul Centers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 59 properties which includes (a) 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.2 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

