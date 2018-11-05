Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stake in Tuesday Morning Co. (TUES)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,566 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tuesday Morning were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Tuesday Morning by 10.1% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,781,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 164,105 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Tuesday Morning by 167.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,339,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 838,807 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tuesday Morning by 34.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 929,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 237,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tuesday Morning by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 858,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at about $1,645,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley set a $4.00 target price on shares of Tuesday Morning and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd.

Shares of TUES stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $140.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.31. Tuesday Morning Co. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $227.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.39 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tuesday Morning Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as a retailer of products for the home in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of Aug 21, 2018, it operated approximately 715 stores in 40 states.

