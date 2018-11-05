Millennium Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 422,446 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,542,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,189,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,249,954,000 after purchasing an additional 320,062 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,552,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,651,000 after purchasing an additional 175,060 shares during the period. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. 19.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $38.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $201.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

