Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSBI. ValuEngine cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.

MSBI stock opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Midland States Bancorp has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $648.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sharon A. Schaubert sold 12,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $419,985.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,238.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Schultz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $69,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,160 shares of company stock valued at $837,794. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 32.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 33.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 66,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 63.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 31.1% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 12,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits.

