Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Expected to Earn Q4 2018 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share (MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Lykins now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.76 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $101.50 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.35.

Shares of MAA opened at $96.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $85.16 and a 12 month high of $106.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.9225 per share. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other news, Director Russell R. French sold 4,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $502,745.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,261.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $4,027,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $74,941,000. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.9% during the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 8,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 494.9% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 619,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,320,000 after purchasing an additional 514,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,995,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2018, MAA had ownership interest in 101,362 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.