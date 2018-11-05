Micron Technology (MU) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Micron Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,047,616. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.69. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $33.82 and a 1 year high of $64.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 51.68% and a net margin of 46.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $140,277,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,027,604 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,604 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 345.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,028,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,549 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,900,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,273,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,802,000 after purchasing an additional 816,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

