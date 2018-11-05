Micron Technology (MU) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MU. Macquarie set a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cowen set a $62.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.92.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.63. 1,174,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,047,616. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.69.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 46.51% and a return on equity of 51.68%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 9.9% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 18.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 18.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 22,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

