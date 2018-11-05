MFA Finl Inc/SH (MFA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect MFA Finl Inc/SH to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). MFA Finl Inc/SH had a net margin of 77.32% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MFA Finl Inc/SH to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MFA Finl Inc/SH stock opened at $6.87 on Monday. MFA Finl Inc/SH has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.64%. MFA Finl Inc/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 101.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MFA. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Finl Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered MFA Finl Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MFA Finl Inc/SH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Compass Point set a $8.00 price objective on MFA Finl Inc/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

MFA Finl Inc/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

