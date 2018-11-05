Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Merrimack Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect Merrimack Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MACK opened at $4.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.56. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $12.54.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MACK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.38.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on biomarker-defined cancers in the United States. The company's clinical programs include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141, a human tetravalent bispecific antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer with high serum levels of free insulin-like growth factor 1.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.