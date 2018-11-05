Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Merrimack Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect Merrimack Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MACK opened at $4.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.56. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $12.54.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on biomarker-defined cancers in the United States. The company's clinical programs include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141, a human tetravalent bispecific antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer with high serum levels of free insulin-like growth factor 1.
