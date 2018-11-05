Megan Clark Purchases 220 Shares of CSL Limited (CSL) Stock

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) insider Megan Clark purchased 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$179.86 ($127.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,568.98 ($28,063.11).

ASX CSL opened at A$187.52 ($132.99) on Monday. CSL Limited has a 12-month low of A$119.01 ($84.40) and a 12-month high of A$167.66 ($118.91).

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

