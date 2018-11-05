Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $8.81 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,166,000 after buying an additional 19,537 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,678,000 after buying an additional 19,279 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 145.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 299,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,659,000 after buying an additional 177,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,506,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $618,420,000 after buying an additional 221,487 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX stock opened at $99.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $123.97. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.60. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $30.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.79.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

